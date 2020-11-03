Lt. Ted F. Holiday, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, Nov. 2 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 70.
Lt. Holiday was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Lt. Cmdr. Leslie O. and Kathryn Luther Holiday. Ted dedicated his life to law enforcement; he was a former Instructor at the Tennessee Correction Academy, a Lieutenant with the Coffee County Sheriffs Department, a firearms instructor, SWAT Team Commander, and Hostage Negotiator. He was also a member of the Tullahoma Masonic Lodge, a Shriner, and earlier in his life was the lead singer of the band The Phatons, with whom he had the experience of playing at Woodstock in 1969. Most importantly; however, Ted was a devoted Christian who possessed a great, unwavering faith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Michael Harrell.
Lt. Holiday is survived by his wife, Christine Lord Holiday; one daughter, Ashley Tucker; one son, Michael Holiday; four grandchildren, Simeon Tucker, Elijah Tucker, Aniyah Tucker, and Olivia Holiday; one sister, Kathy Hutchinson; one brother, Mike Tyler; and several cousins.
Visitation for Lt. Holiday will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 from noon to 2 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services with Masonic Rites will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Hubert Robertson officiating. A private, family graveside service will follow. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Ted’s memory be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children- c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 4, 2020