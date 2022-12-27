Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Lynda Faye Sheffield Kilby, 68, of Tullahoma passed from this life on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. She was born on March 26, 1954, to the late Carl Sheffield and Lola Sims Ruth. Visitation, Friday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with the Funeral Service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.weltonfuneralhome.com.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 28, 2022
