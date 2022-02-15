Lynn Marie Stumpf, 55, of Winchester, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at her residence.

Lynn was born in Cook County, Illinois on Jan. 21, 1967. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel.  Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to American Cancer Society or Harris Chapel United Methodist Church. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Feb. 16, 2022

