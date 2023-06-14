Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Lynn Sonny Carroll of Morrison passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Bailey Manor Assisted Living at the age of 91.
Mr. Carroll was born in Bristol to the late Margaret Carroll. Mr. Carroll served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the United States Air Force, and later worked as a senior engineering associate at AEDC for 35 years until his retirement. Mr. Carroll was an avid golfer, and also enjoyed landscaping, gardening, and fishing. In addition to his mother, Mr. Carroll was preceded in death by his first wife, Velita Carroll; one brother, Larry; one sister, Peggy; and one great-granddaughter, Emeline.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen Carroll; two daughters, Margaret L. Piper (John), and Debbie Pendergraff (David); one son, Robert W. Carroll (Cyndy); seven grandchildren, Beth Leather (Stephen), Jennifer Fern (Jared), Chris Pruitt, Traci Crummer (Thomas), Aaron Carroll (Hailey), Joshua Carroll (Melissa), and Rebekah Davis (Chad); 10 great-grandchildren, Lena, Sam, Eli, Owen, Jameson, Iris, Aidison, Aubrie, Carson, and Cooper; and a host of other cherished family and friends.
Visitation for Mr. Carroll will be held on Wednesday, June 14 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Pastor John Hill officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 14, 2023
