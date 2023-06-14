Carroll.jpg

Lynn Sonny Carroll of Morrison passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Bailey Manor Assisted Living at the age of 91.

Mr. Carroll was born in Bristol to the late Margaret Carroll. Mr. Carroll served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the United States Air Force, and later worked as a senior engineering associate at AEDC for 35 years until his retirement. Mr. Carroll was an avid golfer, and also enjoyed landscaping, gardening, and fishing. In addition to his mother, Mr. Carroll was preceded in death by his first wife, Velita Carroll; one brother, Larry; one sister, Peggy; and one great-granddaughter, Emeline.

