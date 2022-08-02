Lynne M. Cannon, 67, of Tullahoma passed away July 26, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Burial followed at Nashville National Cemetery.
Lynne was born June 18, 1955 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is survived by a son, Brian (Michelle) Cannon of Estill Springs; her one and only granddaughter, Kinsley Rose Cannon of Jefferson City; brother, Jon (Elaine) Messier of Albuquerque, New Mexico; nieces and nephew, Jon S., Larissa, Jessica Messier and Jennifer (Mike) Beradino; four grand-nieces and a nephew and a lifelong friend, Stevie LeBlanc from Tullahoma. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Elizabeth Sheeley of Fayetteville; husband, Charles William Cannon of Tullahoma; son, Michael Timothy Cannon of Estill Springs.
Lynne grew up traveling the world in an Army family. After graduating High School in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, she met and married Charles Cannon in San Clemente, California. Several years later they moved to Tullahoma and soon after she lost her husband, leaving her a widow to raise their two sons, Brian and Michael. They were her pride and joy. She devoted her life to raising her boys attending all sporting events, being involved in all aspects of their lives. She remained in Tullahoma close to her sons until her passing. She was a very hard worker, very conscientious, as well as a good friend. She had a twenty- year career and later retired from the Wal-Mart in Tullahoma where she made many lifelong friends. Lynne loved photography, watching reality shows, antique shopping, picnics, camping. Lynne was a kind and generous soul with a wicked sense of humor.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 3, 2022
