Mabry Lewis Green, 92, of Huntland, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Francisco, Alabama on February 7, 1930, to the late Herman and Eugenia Green. Mabry served his country in the United States Army. Funeral Services will be held at11:00 am on Friday, September 2, 2022, in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Bro. Joseph Sheehy and Bro. Rodger Paradise officiating. Interment will follow in the Beech Grove Cemetery with military honors bestowed and Brock Worthen, Eric McCord, Derrick Sims, Dakota Green, Joshua Green, and Christian Tucker serving as pallbearers and Josh Vandiver, Rodger Paradise, Daylan Steele, Bailey Gowan, Carson Keeter, and Blake Sims serving as honorary pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 4, 2022
