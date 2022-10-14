Macon Hunt passed this life on Oct. 8, 2022 at Legacy Health and Rehab in Manchester, at the age of 86. No services are scheduled at this time.

Macon was born in Franklin County on Oct .31, 1935 to the late Connell Grubbs and Maggie Lou Byrom Grubbs. As a young girl she attended Center Grove, where she played basketball and performed in theatrical plays. She loved to sing, listen to country music and square dance.

