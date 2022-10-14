Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Macon Hunt passed this life on Oct. 8, 2022 at Legacy Health and Rehab in Manchester, at the age of 86. No services are scheduled at this time.
Macon was born in Franklin County on Oct .31, 1935 to the late Connell Grubbs and Maggie Lou Byrom Grubbs. As a young girl she attended Center Grove, where she played basketball and performed in theatrical plays. She loved to sing, listen to country music and square dance.
She worked many years at the Tennessee Overall Factory. After her years of dedication to the factory both Macon and her husband James bought a farm at Hilltop and built a working farm together. She was a dedicated mother and head of the household. She loved attending Ralph Moore’s art classes at Motlow. She loved him and the skills he taught her. Her favorite being hand-built clay art. Macon always brought happiness, laughter and a positive attitude into every day. She loved her grandchildren dearly and spent every moment she could with them. She loved family gatherings, entertaining, singing and playing music on her Gibson. Macon left a major impression on everyone’s life she encountered. She loved spending time outside with her plants, flowers, animals and being surrounded by nature.
She is survived by her daughters, Shelly Hunt, Kelly Cheek and Carlotta Rosado; grandchildren, Abi, Ella and Gus Robinson, Braden, Meghan and Lael Leonard; great-grandchild, Greyson Smith; sisters, Rita Wright, Diane Alford, Linda Cowan and Delilah Grubbs; brother, Jack Grubbs. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Lillard Hunt; sisters, Jean Sullivan Damron, Dorothy Lightfoot, Doris Hasty and brothers, Curtis Grubbs and Donald Grubbs.
Daves Culberton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 16, 2022
