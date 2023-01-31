Campbell.jpg

Mahala Edwards Campbell

Mahala Edwards Campbell of Tullahoma passed this life at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital at the age of 95, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Mahala was born in Limestone County Alabama on Jan. 21, 1928 to the late William Buford Edwards and Alma Gatlin Campbell. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church for 68 years.

