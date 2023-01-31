Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Mahala Edwards Campbell of Tullahoma passed this life at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital at the age of 95, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Mahala was born in Limestone County Alabama on Jan. 21, 1928 to the late William Buford Edwards and Alma Gatlin Campbell. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church for 68 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Wilson Campbell Jr.; daughter, Tammie Campbell; grandson, Doug McKenzie; sister, Peggy Vickers; and brother in law J.W. Vickers. She is survived by her daughter, Linda McKenzie; son, Steve Campbell (Virginia); daughter, Melanie Turner; grandson, Troy McKenzie (Teena); grandsons’ wife, Lorrie McKenzie; granddaughter, Tamela Taylor (Terry); six great grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two nieces; One nephew; and a friend of the family Terry Sturm
Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 30 at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Dr. Herb Hester officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. If preferred, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 1, 2023
