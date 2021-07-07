Margaret Bell Huffer Garrett, 87, of Winchester passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Elk River Health and Rehabilitation. She was born Feb. 9, 1934 in Franklin County to the late John Huffer, Sr. and Tommie Lee Smith Huffer. Graveside services were held Sunday, July 4 at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Walter Rayburn officiating. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to her loving caregivers, Sheila Isbell and Brenda Sisk. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – July 7, 2021

