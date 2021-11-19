Margaret Colby Bashaw Moyer was born to Pruella Mudgett and Corliss William Bashaw on Nov. 18, 1917, in Brattleboro, Vermont. An active member of “The Greatest Generation,” Marmie died quietly and peacefully on Nov. 10, 2021, in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Bashaws moved to Washington NJ where Margaret graduated Washington High School (class of 1935.) Throughout her life she excelled at all manner of domestic arts. In all things from basket making to crafting, leaf blowers to lawn mowers, needlecraft, furniture refinishing and caning, she quietly nurtured her family and enjoyed creative making and doing. During the war years she wielded a tool box at the Curtis-Wright airplane factory in Paterson NJ where she met her future husband, an aeronautical engineer named Charles Robert Moyer. They were married on Jan. 25, 1946. Over the next decade the couple had five children; the eldest, Charles, died in his first days. The family settled and raised their children in Sparta NJ. In 1990, the couple moved to Stroudsburg, Pa., where Charles died in 1994 just shy of 78. Marmie will be laid to rest beside her husband of 47 years in Sparta NJ.
Marmie was a paradigm of unconditional love and a tireless good sport. She was a woman of many talents and boundless energy, experiencing life to the fullest with kindness and good humor. Though her generation discouraged unladylike sports and the school disbanded her high school teams, at age 89 she broke her finger shooting hoops with her granddaughter. She hopped on a jet ski and accepted a kayak challenge and took a spin in a small sailboat in her nineties. She was a fast driver and a terror in the golf cart; a crack bowler, quick on the basketball court, the full-time putter in family golf tournaments, always deft and full of moxie. No matter the game, Marmie would join and always played to win. The one thing she consistently failed at, however, was hiding the cookie “pot.” Perhaps that too, was a strategy!
Margaret is predeceased by her husband, her first child (who died in infancy), and 2 of her beloved sisters: Evie (Evelyn VanHorne, of Easton Pa.) and Dottie Poliotti (of Ridgewood NJ). She leaves behind her sister, Bettie Cochran of Charlotte N.C., an adoring family, and many friends and acquaintances who were warmed by Marmie’s open heart and unconditional love. Surviving children and grandchildren are Robert Bashaw Moyer (Marguerite) of Tullahoma, and his children Chad (Heather) and Rebecca Grider; Ruth Ann Varnell (Will) of Birmingham, Alabama, and her children Elizabeth Rohrbach (Tim) and Bishop; James Edward Moyer (Connie) of Bethlehem, Pa., and his children Ryan (Jasmin), Colby (Shannon), Christopher (Christi) and Robbie; and Lawrence Floyd Moyer and his children Lauren and Todd. She has 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Sparta United Methodist Church in Sparta, N.J., interment following at the Sparta Methodist Presbyterian Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the kind staff at Kirkwood by the River whose care sustained her. Memorials may be sent to the Kirkwood by the River for the Employee Christmas Fund, 3605 Ratliff Road, Birmingham, AL 35210.
