Margaret Geraldine “Jerry” Alexander, 95, of Tullahoma passed away on Nov. 26, 2021 after a long and active life. She was born to the late Branch Tell Atkisson and Margaret Pauline Ferguson Atkisson of Columbia on Oct.12, 1926.
Jerry attended Nashville and Columbia public schools until, out of necessity, became a self-supporting young woman at the age of 16. She married Eugene Thomas Alexander in 1950, and the two traveled the country in the post WII construction boom. They settled in Tullahoma, where she was a homemaker and raised her three children. Jerry was an active member in the community and Wesley Heights Methodist Church, where she was a charter member. She dedicated her life to her family and her church, was a member and President of the Wesley Heights Chapter of the United Methodist Women’s Organization, Normandy FCE, and worked at the Medical Building Pharmacy for twenty years. She was a strong and courageous woman and we will miss her greatly.
Jerry was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Thomas Alexander, her grandson Thomas Paul Anton, and son-in-law William Canon.
Jerry is survived by her three children, Steve Alexander of Laurens, SC; Patti Canon of Northville, Mich.; and Debra Anton (Michael) of Medina; grandchildren Andrea Dawson, Chloe Canon, Casey Canon, Shelby Canon, Simon Alexander, Angela Sharp (Eric) and MIchael Anton; great grandchildren Madeline and Jack Dawson; and half-sister Mary Ann Callahan.
Memorial donations may be sent to Wesley Heights Methodist Church, 2101 East Lincoln Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 29 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 5, 2021