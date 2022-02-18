Funeral services for Margaret Knight Lawson, 84, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Chaplin Scott Coy officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Mrs. Lawson went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro.
Margaret was born in Columbus, Mississippi on June 9, 1937, to the late Joe and Maudie Herndon. Margaret was a long-time resident of Tullahoma. She was a graduate of Tullahoma High School, where her class was the first graduating class. She attended Highland Baptist Church. Margaret enjoyed gardening, watching western shows, listening to music, swimming, and most of all spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Ward Lawson; one brother, Joe Frank Herndon, Jr.; two sisters, Mary “Scottie” Reedie and Sarah Katherine Martin. She is survived by one son, John Lawson; three daughters, Patricia Weber (John), Sandy Lawson, and Cherry Weakley (Ken); one sister, Virginia Rhea Dozier (Tommy); eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 20, 2022