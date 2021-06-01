Margaret Loeda Burton of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at NHC at the age of 88.
Loeda was born on Aug. 12, 1932 in Coffee County to the late Carl Tucker Sr. and Cora Irene (Cunningham) Tucker. She was a homemaker and a dedicated member of First Baptist Church in Estill Springs. She loved sewing, taking care of her nieces and nephews, always wanting to feed everyone and bossing her husband, Marvin. In addition to her parents, Loeda was preceded in death by three sisters, Wilma Jean Tucker, Jackie Hogan, and Barbara Cates.
She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Marvin A. Burton; one son, Doug (Caroline) Burton; two grandchildren, Deanna (Alton) Ferrell, and Eric (Kristen) Burton; one great-granddaughter, Alaina Ferrell and two great-grandsons, Chance and Rusty Brockman; two brothers, Carl Tucker, Jr. and Ralph Tucker; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 3 at Kilgore Funeral Home from noon to 2 p.m. with the funeral to immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Sam Bullington officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Arthritis Foundation, P.O. Box 96280, Washington D.C. 20077 or the Multi County Cancer Support Network, P.O. Box 633, Decherd, TN 37324.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 2, 2021