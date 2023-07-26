Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Margaret Marie White of Tullahoma passed from this life on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Hospital. She was born on June 11, 1937, in Bedford County to the late Hoyt Anthony and Maggie Locke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Josephine, Mildred, Katherine, Effie Mae, and Juanita; two brothers, Tommy Locke, and Eddie Lawson Anthony; and devoted friend, Joseph Brown.
She obeyed the gospel and was a faithful member of Shorter Chapel A.M.E. Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed sitting on her porch and watching Western TV shows. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends whom she loved dearly.
Visitation, Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to noon at Shorter Chapel A.M.E. Church with Funeral Services following at noon with Rev. James A. Crutchfield, Jr., officiating and Pastor Coleman March, Jr., Eulogist.
