Margit Birnbaum Nix, 87, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Medical Center in Winchester at the age of 87.
Mrs. Nix was born in Schmiedeberg, Germany to the late Johann and Maria Hoffman Birnbaum. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Tullahoma and loved to bake, cook, and work in her garden. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nix was preceded in death by her husband, James Wilson Nix; one son, Mark Nix; one brother, Hans; and one grandson, Mark Hayden Nix.
She is survived by one son, Jimmy Ray Nix (Marla); two daughters, Patsy Watkins (Randall) and Nancy Nix; grandchildren, Teresa Boswell, Cherl Boswell, Phillip Bradley Watkins, Alyssa Nix, Madison Nix, Lynsey Nix, Ryan Watkins, Mallory Nix, and James Ethan Nix; and three great grandchildren, Preston Watkins, Raianna Gault, and Damon Dodson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with David Wall officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the National Museum of the United States Army, 1775 Liberty Drive, Belvoir, Virginia 22060.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 22, 2020