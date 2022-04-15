Mari Garner Kilpatrick of Hillsboro passed this life on Monday, April 11, 2022 at her home, at the age of 56.
Mari was born in Huntsville, Alabama to the late Carlton and Jane Caldwell Garner, Jr. During her life she worked for Bridgestone and retired after a 31-year career with them. She was an avid barrel racer, and raised Pembroke Welsh Corgis and Miniature Blue Heelers. She loved all animals, but had a special love in her heart for horses.
Mari is survived by her husband, Thomas “TK” Kilpatrick; step-daughter, Audrey Kilpatrick; two sisters, Janet Cunningham and Sharon (Clay) Thomas; nieces and nephew, Allison Cunningham, Ryan (Katie) Cunningham, Erin Thomas and Katie Thomas; great niece and nephew, Maddie and James Cunningham; mother-in-law, Erline Kilpatrick; and her treasured horse, Pay Me Cash, “Molly”.
Visitation for Mari will be held on Monday, April 18 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 17, 2022