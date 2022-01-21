Marie Cecile Yvonne Casort, 85, of Tullahoma, passed from this life surrounded by her beloved family on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at her residence in Tullahoma.
Marie was born in Greene, Maine on March 30, 1936, the daughter of the late Ideo and Yvonne Bernier. Marie was a retired United States Army Veteran. She was very loving and compassionate, and her family meant everything to her. She was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 39 years, Robert Eugene Casort; one daughter, Patricia Marie Vardeman; brother, Albert Bernier. She is survived by her son, Michael Robert Casort and his wife Cherie Casort; daughter, Barbara Mayfield; brothers, George Bernier and Roger Bernier; sister, Beatrice Harriman; grandchildren, Rhiannon Casort, Ashley Casort, Michelle Nicole Mayfield, and Brandon Mayfield; great-grandson, Brody Robert Casort and great-granddaughter Alliegh Nichole Grace Brown.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 23, 2022