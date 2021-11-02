Marilyn A. (Rice) Nee, 88, wife of Lawrence J. Nee, Sr., died peacefully at home, Westside Heights Drive, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
A native of Gardner, Mass., she married her high school sweetheart after graduation the following July. The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on her birthday, July 4, 2021.
She is survived by her husband and their seven children, Lawernce J. Nee Jr. (Robin) of Normandy, Roberta Adams of Shelbyville, Kevin M. Nee (Cindi) of Baton Rouge, Scot A. Nee (Sandy) of Smyrna, Sharon Nee Goodman (Michael) of Manchester, Christopher D. Nee (Karen) of Hillsboro, and Mary Lynn Nee Felts (Jerry) of Manchester, 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
She provided physical therapy for several years at Trinity Lutheran School for Childhood Development.
Mrs. Nee donated her body to the Vanderbilt School of Medicine in Nashville.
Memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 3, 2021