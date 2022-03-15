Marilyn J Carey of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, March 13, at her residence at the age of 91. Graveside services are scheduled for Thursday, March 17, at noon at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:30—11:30 a.m. Thursday at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Olean, NY, Mrs. Carey was the daughter of the late John Hamilton and Helen Hollander Schnell. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Tullahoma. Mrs. Carey was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing, traveling and sewing. She loved being outdoors gardening or visiting the beach.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Robbins; grandson, Michael Lynn and son-in-low, Jack Lynn.
She is survived by her husband, Clayton F. Carey of Tullahoma; daughters, Linda Carey, Marla J. Lynn, Paula Jo “PJ” Carey and Laura Wiser (Danny), all of Tullahoma; sister, Jacksi Gatuso of Olean, NY; five crandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 16, 2022