Marilyn Jane “Janie” Etheridge, 75, of Winchester, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Friday, June 18, 2021 at St Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. She was born on July 4, 1945 in Harvey, Illinois to the late William Revel and Ruth (Sims) Hinshaw. Funeral services were held Monday, June 21 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Tony Etheridge and Aaron Hinshaw officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 23, 2021