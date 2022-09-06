Marilyn Jo Weaver was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend. She left this world too soon on September 3, 2022 at age 68 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest, remembering to laugh often, and celebrating both their mistakes and victories (for as she said, you often can’t have victories if you don’t make mistakes and learn from them.)

Marilyn charmed nearly every person she met. She loved quiet evenings, sunny days and sitting in the sunshine, befriending lost kittens and souls, and had the uncanny ability to find the best in every day. She was a skilled handywoman, teacher, artist, and loving parent and grandparent.

