Marilyn Kaye Hunkins, 79, of Tullahoma went to be with her heavenly father Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. She was born Dec. 10, 1941 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Harold and Thelma Schilling.
Marilyn was a member of Tullahoma First Baptist Church. She was a writer for the Antique Cars Newsletter for which she received several awards for her published articles. she was an AACA National Auto Event Judge and served as Secretary on the Board of Directors for AACA Library and Research Center.
The family will receive friends from 2 – 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at https://give.vanderbilthealth.org/give.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roy “R.C.” Hunkins; daughter, Lisa Plant (Leonard); grandchildren, Crystal Benz (Curt), Sierra Lowry and Drezden Plant; great grandchildren, Chet Rand, Harley Benz, Eliza Durbin, Driver Benz and Kaizen Plant.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 24, 2021