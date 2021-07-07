Marion Garner Mayes, 93, passed away Tuesday evening June 29, 2021, at home in Branford CT with her daughter, Linda Mayes after a several year struggle with Parkinson’s disease. Funeral services were held Tuesday with Dr. Jane Tillman officiating. Interment followed in Franklin Memorial Garden with Tom Morrow, Mike Rowland, Gene Seaton, Phillip Custer, Eddie Vincent and Jerry Smith, all serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 7, 2021