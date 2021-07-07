Marion Garner Mayes, 93, passed away Tuesday evening June 29, 2021, at home in Branford CT with her daughter, Linda Mayes after a several year struggle with Parkinson’s disease. Funeral services were held Tuesday with Dr. Jane Tillman officiating. Interment followed in Franklin Memorial Garden with Tom Morrow, Mike Rowland, Gene Seaton, Phillip Custer, Eddie Vincent and Jerry Smith, all serving as pallbearers. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – July 7, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Marion Mayes, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.