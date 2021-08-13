Funeral services for Marion “Gene” Nelson, 85, of Haleyville, Ala., will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Head of Hurricane Cemetery. Mr. Nelson passed from this life on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at his residence.
Gene was born on June 27, 1936, in Lynchburg, to the late Oscar and Aurrie Nelson. He was a railroad mechanic for General American for many years. He was of the Baptist faith.Gene enjoyed hunting, gardening, mowing, wrestling, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three sons, Eugene Nelson, Ray Lane, and Ricky Nelson; two daughters, Lecia Seaton and Mary Nelson; three brothers, Spud Nelson, Everett Oscar Clifford Nelson, and Johnny Nelson; two sisters, Wanda Prince and Jane Nelson Philpot. One fur baby that was so dear to him, Jake. He is survived by one son, Jerry Nelson; six daughters, Pamela Winn, Rose Nelson Hyde (Chris), Betty Nelson Taylor (Gary), Terrie Garcia, Carrie Cabello, and Linda Hunt; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; One fur baby that was so dear to him, Jack.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 15, 2021