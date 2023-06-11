Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Marion Kalanske Harrison, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 81. Mrs. Harrison was born in Homestead, Pennsylvania to the late John Jay and Mary V. Gerlack Kalanske. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harrison was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Harrison, III; and one daughter, LeeAnne Harrison Clark Kanas. She is survived by two grandsons, Robby (Amanda) Clark, and David (Nicole) Kanas; son-in-law, Walter Kanas; one great-grandson, Nolan; and her best friend, Brenda Brewer. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 11 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 12 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 11, 2023
