Marion Lassetter Wilkinson, much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away on Nov. 13, 2020.
Marion, who was the only daughter of a hard-working and forward-thinking cotton farmer, started her life in Villa Rica, Georgia, on April 19, 1919. There with her two brothers, Jack and Jimmie, she lived what she considered an idyllic childhood. She attended college at Howard (later Samford University) and the University of Georgia, where she also received her teaching degree. It was while teaching in Duluth, Georgia, that she met and married fellow teacher, A.C. Wilkinson.
When WW II ensued, and her husband became a navigator in the Air Corps, Marion became a full-fledged army wife. After the war, she and A.C. had their son, Terrell, while A.C. attended vet school in Athens, Georgia. Their daughter, Robbie, followed 6 years later, after they moved and set up practice in Manchester. This amazing woman, who loved walking in the woods, working in her yard, and laughing with her friends, devoted herself wholeheartedly to every aspect of her life. Raising her children, teaching her students at Westwood Elementary, and loving and spoiling her grandchildren, were just a few of the things at which she excelled. Her most daunting challenge, however, was surviving the loss of her beloved son, Terrell, in the Vietnam War. This devastating blow demonstrated in Marion a strength of character and grace in time of hardship that carried her through the ups and downs of the years that followed. This difficult time also included the untimely loss of her dear brother, Jack, shortly after Terrell’s death. Although Marion had more than her share of sad and difficult times, she had a resilient and joyful spirit, always living and giving her life to the fullest.
She will be greatly missed by daughter, Robbie; son-in-law, Tom; beloved grandchildren, Tommy, Erin (husband Ben), and Kate; great grandchildren, Nolan, Addy, and Nora; and the many friends who have been such a blessing throughout her years in Manchester. Marion also leaves behind a special relationship with her niece, Janice Kitchens, husband, Bill, and their two daughters, Susannah and Jessica. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Morning Pointe of East Hamilton, where the wonderful staff treated mom like she was their family too - also Amedisys Hospice for the excellent supplemental care they provided.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at Manchester City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to either the Manchester Public Library, 1105 Hillsboro Boulevard, Manchester, TN 37355 or Westwood Elementary School, 912 Oakdale Street, Manchester, TN 37355.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 18, 2020