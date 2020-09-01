Funeral services for Marjorie Dean Haley, 69, of Tullahoma will be conducted on Monday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Taylor Haley officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Haley passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at her residence.
Marjorie was born on Aug. 10, 1951 to the late Lester and Odalean Caldwell. She was a lifelong member of the Wesley Heights United Methodist Church. She was over the food pantry and part of the handicrafters at the church. Marjorie loved to spend time with her family and her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Don Haley; two sons, Barry Haley (Susan) and Brian Haley (Jennifer); two daughter, Lisa Parkerson (Ross) and Shelly Cannon (David); three brothers, Andy Caldwell (Jean), Wayne Caldwell (Shirley) and Tim Caldwell (Vicki); eleven grandchildren, Tosha Frost (Tony), Taylor Haley (Tabitha), Cameron Haley, Carson Haley, Dalton Parkerson, Landen Parkerson, Collin Parkerson, Crystal Haley, David Haley, Liam Cannon and Ryleigh Cannon; two great-grandchildren, Marlee Frost and Layla Haley who will arrive in November; special nephew, Vann Caldwell and great niece, Charlee Caldwell.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Food Pantry at Wesley Heights United Methodist Church in Marjorie’s memory. Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Haley Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 2, 2020