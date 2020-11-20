Marjorie Miller Cletcher, 95, passed away peacefully Nov. 6, 2020. She was born Dec. 3, 1924, in Prichard, Alabama, to Ernest and Daisy Miller. She married her friend and love, Joseph Wilbur Cletcher, on Nov. 3, 1942, who preceded her in death in 2002. Marjorie donated her body to the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine’s Anatomical Whole Body Program.
Marjorie is survived by her sister, Hazel, her son, Joseph, her daughter, Elaine, grandchildren, Scott and Todd (Jennifer), two great grandchildren, and her many nephews and nieces. All of these, she deeply loved.
No services are planned at this time.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 22, 2020