Marjorie Miller Cletcher, 95, passed away peacefully Nov. 6, 2020. She was born Dec. 3, 1924, in Prichard, Alabama, to Ernest and Daisy Miller. She married her friend and love, Joseph Wilbur Cletcher, on Nov. 3, 1942, who preceded her in death in 2002. Marjorie donated her body to the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine’s Anatomical Whole Body Program.

Marjorie is survived by her sister, Hazel, her son, Joseph, her daughter, Elaine, grandchildren, Scott and Todd (Jennifer), two great grandchildren, and her many nephews and nieces. All of these, she deeply loved.

No services are planned at this time.

Tullahoma News – Nov. 15, 2020

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Cletcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.