Mark Alan Hood of Tullahoma passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 70.

Mr. Hood was born in Hammond, Ind., to the late Forrest and Marion Montgomery Hood. During his life he worked as a sheet metal worker at AEDC for 35 years. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hood was preceded in death by his brother, Wesley Hood.

