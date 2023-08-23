Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Mark Alan Hood of Tullahoma passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 70.
Mr. Hood was born in Hammond, Ind., to the late Forrest and Marion Montgomery Hood. During his life he worked as a sheet metal worker at AEDC for 35 years. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hood was preceded in death by his brother, Wesley Hood.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Teresa Crosslin Hood; two sons, Michael Hood (Kim), and David Hood (Jennifer); one daughter, Stacey Wiggins (Russell); seven grandchildren, Katie Robinson (Tanner), Amber Hood, Ashley Byers (David), Haley Byers, Dylan Byers, Dixie Hood, and Hunter Hood; two sisters, Diane Lamb, and Laura Hood; and one sister-in-law, Li Hood. Mark will be remembered by those who loved him as a loving, caring person who always put others ahead of himself, and “just a good man”.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 20 in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Adam Cutshaw officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 23, 2023
