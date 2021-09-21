Mark Allen Lyle, 61, of Tullahoma, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Gary, Indiana on Feb. 9, 1960 to the late Gordon and Catherine (Wilson) Lyle. Before his illness, Mark had been employed as an auto body technician. He loved cars, especially his 1969 Chevy Camaro and riding his Honda motorcycle. He also enjoyed fishing in his spare time. Mark is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Robin Lyle of Tullahoma; children, Amber Lyle of Shelbyville, and Chris Lyle of Tullahoma; siblings, Debbie Clark, Connie Rainbolt, Kenny (Cathy) Lyle, and Teresa (Keith) McKinney; and grandchildren, Jonathan Lyle, Alex Jackson, Alexis Lyle, Shae Lyle, and Abbi Lyle.
No formal services are planned at this time. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 22, 2021