Mark Anthony Hirtzel, 59, of Tullahoma passed away, following a short-term illness, on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Born in Kittery, Maine, on Aug. 5, 1962, Mark devoted his life to being a loving son, brother and uncle. A quiet, reserved and easy going individual, Mark enjoyed being outdoors, hiking and fishing. He always put others first and was an excellent caregiver to his elderly mother. Mark will surely be missed by his loving family and friends.
Preceding him in death is his father, Rodney Hirtzel; one infant sister, Teresa Hirtzel; and one stepsister, Melody Dudley-Fannin.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Norma and Charles Dudley; one brother, Byron (Kelly) Hirtzel; one sister, Angela Floyd; one stepbrother, Chad Dudley; and special niece, Brittany Davidson.
Funeral services will be held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 20 at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Wall officiating. The family will receive visitors, at the funeral home, from 12PM until time of service. Interment to immediately follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Hillsboro.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 20, 2022
