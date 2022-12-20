Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Mark David Thompson, age 65 of Tullahoma, was born on May 28, 1957, in Detroit, MI, to the late Robert and Thelma Jean MacLauren Thompson. He was a retired assembly line technician at Kasai in Manchester, and his favorite pastime was fishing.
In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded in death by his brother, Michael George Thompson. He is survived by his loving children, Nathan Thompson, and Renee Thompson, grandchildren, Brandon Thompson, Robert Phillip, Breanna Crabtree, Blake and Braelyn Cathey, Maddison Thompson, Makaye, Nautika Keith, Ky’Mani Overton, and Roo and Ryleigh Presley, daughter-in-law, Lisa Gardner, several extended family members and a host of friends.
As per Mark’s request, cremation was chosen, and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.coffeecopuntyfuneralchapel.com.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 21, 2022
