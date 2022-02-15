Mark Farrel Clifton Sr., 76, of Winchester passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Harton Regional Medical Center.
Mark was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan on Oct. 19, 1945, to the late Willie Dickson and Rossie Thelma (Cannon) Clifton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Kenneth Grizzell officiating. Graveside Services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Old Salem Cemetery in McMinnville. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to make donations to one of the following organizations of your choosing: Winchester Christian Academy at https://www.winchesterchristianacademy.org/give; World Services for the Blind Foundation at https://www.wsblindfoundation.org/give-or-pledge; Lions Club International at https://www.lionsclubs.org/en/donate.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 16, 2022