Mark Lewis of Moore County, passed this life on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his home at the age of 52.
Mark was born in Tullahoma to the late Claborn Lewis and Betty Jo Rolman Lewis who survives. He was a long-time employee of Jack Daniels where he worked as a Foreman. In addition to his father, Mark was preceded in death by one sister, Tammy Jo Lewis.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Jo Rolman Lewis; one sister, Carolyn Chapin; one brother, Chris Lewis; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; four nephews, Nathaniel Lewis, Blake Lewis, Derek Chapin (Cari) and Bradley Chapin (Nicole); and one niece, Jana Chapin.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, March 16 at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Willie Brunosky officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 17, 2021