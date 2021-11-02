A celebration of life for Mr. Mark Stephen Barrett, 53, of Tullahoma, will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Mr. Barrett left this life on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Mark was born in Rutherford County on March 1, 1968. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jane Barrett. Mark is survived by his father, Ridley Barrett; beloved wife, Jennifer Barrett; sons, David and James Reed; brother, Charles R. “Randy” Logan; sister, Desiree Padgeon.
Tullahoma Funeral Home
Tullahoma News – Nov. 3, 2021