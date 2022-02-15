Marlin Edison Steele, 65, of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. A native of Franklin County, Marlin was born in Winchester on November 29, 1956, to the late Clennon Alton Steele and Mary Faye (Stephens) Steele Judge. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Sam Kent and Wayne Steele officiating. Interment will follow at Keith Springs Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 16, 2022