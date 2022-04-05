Marlina Maryanne Anspach

Marlina Maryanne Anspach

Marlina Maryanne Anspach of Shelbyville passed this life on Tuesday, March 29, at 4 years old. Marlina was born in Tullahoma to Keith and Frances Anspach, who survive. Marlina was greeted in Heaven by grandparents, Gene and Roberta Anspach. She is survived by her loving parents, Keith and Frances Anspach; two sisters, Evony and Lilly Smith; one brother, Leroy Smith; grandparents Nikki and Rolland Christopher; aunts and uncles Catherine Navarrette, Johnathan Kriete and Geg and Carol Anspach; as well as many cousins. Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 5.

Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – April 6, 2022

