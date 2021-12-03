Marsha Annette Jarrell of Tullahoma passed away at home on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at the age of 84. Marsha was born in Murfreesboro to the late Robert E. and LaNelle Moses Woodward.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, William Harley Jarrell; one daughter, Jeanette (Bennie) High of Lake Jackson, Texas; one son, Gary (Direnda) Jarrell of Tullahoma; four grandchildren, Joshua (Yvonne) High of Spring, Texas, Kimberly (Kenny) Peters, of Bellville, Texas, Clayton (Rebecca) Jarrell of Huntsville, Ala., Adam (Baylee) Jarrell of Clarksville; eight great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Noah, and Aria High, Harper and Hope Peters, Madeline, Austin, and Savannah Jarrell, and one more due in the Spring. Marsha also has a special Angel great-grandchild that was waiting for her in Heaven, Archer Peters.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 27 in Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Rev. David Wall officiating. Burial took place at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Martha's memory be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the Tullahoma Fire Department’s Toys for Tots Program.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 5, 2021