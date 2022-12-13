Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Martha Dean Smith, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2022 at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in the presence of her family.
Mrs. Smith was born on March 29, 1926 in Hollins Gin, Alabama to the late Harm Edward Smith and Grace V. Smith. She grew up in Ardmore, Alabama and graduated from Ardmore High School. Mrs. Smith loved gardening, traveling, entertaining, working puzzles, and had a special love and fondness in her heart for animals. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spent every minute she could with her family. Mrs. Smith was a past president of the Ashville Garden Club in Ashville, Alabama, as well as a past president of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary for a number of years in Ashville, Alabama. She currently was a member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma and enjoyed being a member of the Rebecca Sunday School Class. In 1996, she and her husband James were voted to represent St. Clair County Alabama as Mr. and Mrs. Senior St. Clair County. From this, she went on to represent the county in the annual Ms. Senior Alabama Pageant as well in Birmingham, Alabama. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her first husband, James R. Hardin, who died in 1976; her second husband, James W. Smith of St. Clair Springs, Alabama; one sister, Angeline Hill of Decatur, Alabama; and one step-daughter, Ruth Emily Bevel of St. Clair Springs, Alabama.
She is survived by two daughters, Vicki (Kenneth) Clark of Tullahoma, and Dixie (Johnny) Raper of Florence, Alabama; three grandchildren, Douglas Clark of Tullahoma, Melody (Eric) Eakin of Tullahoma, and Shanna (Jake) Vandiver of Killen, Alabama; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Billy H. (Jurene) Smith of Ardmore, Alabama; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 1 to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Ardmore, Alabama with the funeral to immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. Burial will follow at Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore. The family would like to give a special thanks to the office of Dr. Donald Tucker in Tullahoma, Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Tullahoma, and Adoration Hospice for the care of Mrs. Smith.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 14, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.