On July 24, Martha Emogene Wright Lloyd went to join her heavenly family, including her loving husband Harold, parents Covie and Hollis Wright, and brothers James, Harold, and Cletus.
She leaves behind her children, Richard Lloyd, Judy Lloyd Mueller (Cliff), and Carolyn Lloyd Stephens (Sam); four grandchildren, Jonathan Mueller (Megan), Meredith Babika (Matt), Dana Speno (Jared), and Laura Stephens; and five great-grandchildren, Gwen, Ivy, Dana, Dominic, and Everett; her sisters, Pauline Burgess, and Brenda Sullenger (Lawson); and her brother Bobby Wright. They will greatly miss her, as will her many beloved nieces and nephews. Emogene was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Tullahoma, and enjoyed traveling, cooking from scratch, reading, working in the yard, and any kind of family gathering. She loved to tell stories about her family, enjoyed feeding anyone who came to the house, and adopted a number of stray cats. Hers was a life well lived, and her family will cherish her memory forever.
Visitation for Mrs. Lloyd will be held on Wednesday, July 28 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:30-2:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel at 2 p.m. with Rev. Andy Stallings officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Garner Cemetery in Decherd. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Emogene’s memory be made to Hospice Compassus- c/o Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation; 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388-4508.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 28, 2021