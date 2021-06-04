Martha Isabel Stephens Eskew passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021 surrounded by her family at the age of 102 years and 8 months. She was born on Sept. 30, 1918 in Calloway County, Kentucky to the late Hatton E. Stephens and Agnes McLeod Stephens. Services were held Friday with Pastor Ray Wilson, the chaplain of Amedisys Hospice, officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester. Serving as pallbearers were grandsons, great-grandsons, and family. Honorary pallbearers were, Coyle Clark, Brenda Goins, Darlene Williams, Gloria Doan, Melissa Caldwell, Glenda Eddings, and Janis Commers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all gifts in her memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the charity of your choice.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 6, 2021