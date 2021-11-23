Funeral services for Mrs. Martha Jane Bowlin Zawacki, 73, of, Lynchburg were held Saturday, Nov. 20 at Tullahoma Funeral Home with David Wahl officiating. Burial followed in Watson North Memorial Park.
Mrs. Zawacki passed away on Nov. 19, 2021, at her residence. Martha was born on Aug. 28, 1948, to the late Manice and Mary Bowlin.
She was a faithful member of Harmony Baptist Church in Tullahoma. She was the previous owner of Martha’s Flowers in Tullahoma. She had a passion for making flower arrangements, decorating, and gardening in the flower beds.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sons, Mancie Zawacki and Jamie Zawacki.
She is survived by her husband, James Zawacki; one sister, Emily Bouzan; one nephew, Stephen Zilewicz; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 24, 2021