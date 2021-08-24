Funeral services for Martha Jane Robison Keith, age 75 of Tullahoma, were held on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Jane passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital.
Jane was born Sept. 20, 1945, the daughter of the late Joe and Lucille Stewmon. Jane was a long-time active member of Wilson Avenue Church of Christ. She taught Women’s Bible classes for years and had a very deep faith. Jane made friends everywhere she went. She was always willing to help someone that was in need. Jane loved and had a beautiful talent for music that she enjoyed sharing with family, friends, and her community. She loved to cook and spend time with her family, especially her girls and grandchildren. Jane was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Jane is also preceded in death by husbands, Jim Robison and James Keith; one brother, James Stewmon. She is survived by her children, Sara Robison Lamb (Jason), Megan White (Landon), and Melissa Robison; brother, Freddie Stewmon (Pat); sister, Mary Jo Crutcher; grandchildren, Cameron White, Noah White, Aubrey Lynn White, and Jaycee Lamb.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 25, 2021