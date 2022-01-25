Martha Kate Jones, 97, of Winchester, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family and friends. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Estill Springs on Feb. 16, 1924 to the late Hugh and Jessie Jernigan. Funeral service were held Monday, Jan. 24 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Ray Gardner and Johnny Mayes officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Oaklawn Baptist Church.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 26, 2022