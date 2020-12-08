Martha Lois Bates Cossey, 86, of Estill Springs, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Jan. 18, 1934 in Bedford County to the late Leonard Bates and Hallie Mae Mitchell Bates. Funeral services were held Tuesday in Moore-Cortner Chapel with Joseph Campbell and Chaplain Jerry Stewart officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens pallbearers will be Isaac Simpson, Jonathan Graviss, Joey Hasty, Randy Howington, John Adams and Ben Adams.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Dec. 9, 2020

