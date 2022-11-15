Burton.jpg

Marvin Alfred "Pop" Burton

Marvin Alfred Burton (Pop) passed this life on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at his home at the age of 93.

Marvin was born in Moore County to the late Marion and Lena Mae Golden Burton. As a young man, he served his country proudly as a member of the United States Army. While enlisted he married Margaret Loeda Burton, and they began building a life that would carry them together for over 60 years. Marvin dedicated 50 years of his working life to Wilson Sporting Goods and First National/Tri-County Bank, where he met numerous people that would grow to love him and become like family.

