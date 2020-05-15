Marvin Stanley Dodson, 66, of Tullahoma departed this life on Monday, May 11, 2020, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville following an extended illness.
Mr. Dodson was born in Wadsworth, Ohio to the late Stanley Melvin Dodson and Jewell Austin Dodson on July 15, 1953. Mr. Dodson was employed for many years in Construction before his retirement. Mr. Dodson loved anything to do with the outdoors, he enjoyed fishing, hiking, kayaking, canoeing and camping with his family. He was a member of the Tullahoma Church of God of Prophecy. He loved his family and his Church.
Mr. Dodson is survived by his wife, Sharon Dodson of Tullahoma, sons, Christopher Dodson and wife, Linda of Estill Springs, Thadeeus Dodson of Tullahoma, brother, Phillip Dodson and wife, Mary of Estill Springs, sister, Patricia Hardy of Tullahoma, four grandchildren; Haley, Kaitlyn, Isabella and Dillon Dodson.
A private family visitation was held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made by contacting Grant Funeral Services.
Grant Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 17, 2020