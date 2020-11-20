Marvin Sutton Woodard, 80, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Bailey Manor in Fayetteville. He was born in Bedford County on June 4, 1940 to the late Marvin Sutton and Sue (Jones) Woodard. A graveside service was held Thursday, Nov. 19 at Lynchburg Cemetery with Mike Robertson officiating and Chip Nolan, Jay Melcher, Cody Woodard, Daniel Smith, Eric Bolles, and Scott Lund serving as pallbearers. The family requests memorial donations be made to Moore County Schools.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 22, 2020