Mary Alice Hollinshead was born in Selmer Aug. 31, 1935. She went to meet her Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday Feb. 27, 2022.
She was preceded by her mother, Ruby Bishop Hodges, her father John C. Hodges And step mother Cordy Hodges.
She is survived by her sons, David Hollinshead, Mark Hollinshead and wife Cheryl Hollinshead and grandchildren Jordan Hollinshead and Jackson Hollinshead and many dear friends.
She was a long-standing member in her community in Tullahoma Tennessee, contributing to several local organizations including being recognized as the president of the Tullahoma women's club and member of the Tullahoma United Methodist women's group, a librarian and she served at the church for over 35 years.
She was also a devoted mom to her sons, who loved watching both of them play basketball and baseball. A favorite pastime of hers was watching UT women's basketball and football.
Visitation with the family will be 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2 at Tullahoma First United Methodist Church, 208 W Lauderdale St, Tullahoma, TN 37388. With the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 2, 2022